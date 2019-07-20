It seems that Mr. Trump can’t do anything more outrageous than what he did yesterday ... until he does.
His newly mandated immigration policies, the result of what Winston Churchill described as “soul-destroying hatred,” are brazenly illegal. But he’s above the law. Next thing you know, he’ll abolish the Constitution and drop out of the 2020 election, since there will be no election.
This toxic tyrant has destroyed the decency and honor of the Republican Party. Meanwhile, while Air Force One hauls him to his next golf game, at around $3 million a pop, his timid Republican enablers sit around sucking their thumbs.
JOHN K. HERPEL
22 Hill Road
Acworth
