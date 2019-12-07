A lot of Americans apparently support Donald Trump because he can lie daily, his speech is incoherent, he reads at a 6th-grade level, he has a sordid history of glamorous wives and porn stars, and he can apparently assault women with impunity:
“When you’re a star they let you do it.”
What rational, intelligent people think of as major flaws, Trump supporters consider attractive features.
Meanwhile, Trump has accomplished exactly nothing after three years in office, other than a huge tax cut for the wealthy that doubled the federal deficit from Obama’s last fiscal year. No trade agreements, no “great health care,” no infrastructure improvements, no job training, no help with student debt, no reduction in outrageous prescription drug prices. Nothing.
This is your blatantly lying buffoon of a president, GOP. I think it is high time our local Republicans either owned him, or rejected him.
I’m talking to you, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
I’m talking to you, George Hansel, Republican mayor-elect of Keene.
I’m talking to you, Marilyn Huston, chair of the Cheshire County Republicans.
I’m talking to you, John Therriault, treasurer of the Cheshire County Republicans.
I’m talking to you, Jane Lane, secretary of the Cheshire County Republicans.
How much longer are you willing to look down at your shoes and give Trump a pass? When are you going to stand up to Trump and say, to quote the attorney for the U.S. Army, Joseph Welch, when he confronted Sen. Joseph McCarthy: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you no shame?”
MICHAEL HAVEY
P.O. Box 116
Hancock
