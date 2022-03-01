Am I dreaming, or are the same people who were recently railing against Democrats as being socialists and communists now touting Vladimir Putin over President Biden?
Isn’t it ironic that the likes of Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, and more than half the polled Republican base are now speaking in support of one of the two most powerful socialist/communist dictators in the world?
I would expect nothing else from Donald Trump, who did everything in his power to deliver Ukraine to Putin on a silver platter. But Republicans rushing to Putin’s defense simply to damage Biden (and, by the way, give ammunition to Putin and his oligarchs) is the height of hypocrisy and, dare I say, ignorance.
Putin’s move on Ukraine comes straight out of Adolf Hitler’s playbook prior to the second world war. “Oh, let’s take a little nibble here and a big bite there. Nobody will object.” And suddenly the Nazis controlled a significant portion of the European continent.
What are Republicans thinking? Now they’re screaming about banning books in school libraries; soon they might be calling for burning them. Now they’re voicing support for authoritarian rule in Hungary and Russia; soon they might be voting once again for a corrupt thug (or one of his henchmen) who wishes (and tried) to impose such rule on the United States.
What is their endgame? Do they not understand that when they and their cohort inevitably fall from grace under an authoritarian regime, the next stop for them might be a gulag in Alaska? Please explain this madness to me.
