I was disappointed to see the Republicans are at it again, baselessly attacking good representatives just to divide us. I was disappointed, but not surprised.
I am writing this letter in support of Jeanne Dietsch, our tireless state senator, who is fighting for our schools and businesses and who has never missed one hearing or vote in the Senate. All year, Republicans have been trying to convince us things about her that just are not true and that I won’t dignify by repeating. This is their way. These attacks are all they have to campaign on, because they believe that division and anger will help them get back into power.
We need to show that we’re not buying it. Sen. Dietsch is a dedicated public servant who represents her whole district, from Richmond to Bedford, New Boston to Jaffrey, with care and intelligence. She showed it when she delivered on her promise to empower rural towns to bring in broadband and when she pushed for new school funding to improve education and cut property taxes.
You can learn more at www.JeanneDietsch.org, under the “Jeanne’s Record” tab. For as long as I’ve known her, she has stood up for what’s right, and no amount of Republican fliers can change that.
Vote for Jeanne Dietsch for Senate District 9 on Nov. 3.
LORRIE LEWANDOWSKI
276 Valley Road
Dublin
