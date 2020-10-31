Jennie Gomarlo has done a good job for us during her first term in the N.H. House. She has stood up for the working person and for the downtrodden. Jennie is a strong voice for us in Concord.
As a longtime business owner in Swanzey, she knows well the needs and interests of the people of Swanzey. Jennie knows how to run a successful business. As a former member of the Monadnock School District Budget Committee, she understands how to prioritize the needs of a revenue-poor school district.
Jennie went to school in our district, as did her children. She serves or has served on many local boards and organizations, including the Stratton public library, treasurer for the town of Swanzey and the National Organization of Women.
Please join me in sending Jennie back to Concord to represent us!
ALAN GROSS
P.O. Box 10204
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.