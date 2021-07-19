I recently received a Facebook request asking all readers to post a public message asking God to bless America.

Considering all that has happened in this country for the past several years, I thought about this request for some time. I decided that I could not, in good conscience, do this. I felt this would be asking God to approve of all that is currently so wrong with our country.

As a person who cares very much about our country and its people, I would rather Americans ask God to help us find our way to a state of nationwide basic decency, compassion for others, tolerance, honesty and the “rule of law.” The resurgence and increasing incidences of public racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, white supremacy and nativism; religious hypocrisy and intolerance; right-wing fascist type militia groups’ actions, and political-based violence in our country do not deserve God’s blessings. But we can clearly use God’s help in trying to eliminate them and help heal and strengthen our nation.

A reader of my Facebook page recently commented that I should be ashamed for posting my opinion. My response to this person was as follows:

The shame I feel in this matter is that so many Americans — through their lack of information, willful ignorance or just raw anger, bias and/or hatred — treat so many of their fellow citizens in such hurtful and harmful ways. And also the shame I felt and still feel after watching many hundreds of angry, delusional followers of Donald Trump attack the Capitol Police and our Capitol building.

Knee-jerk, shallow patriotism and empty slogans might feel good to some people, but they will not solve these significant problems facing our nation.

BARRY CORRIVEAU

Marlow