I recently received a Facebook request asking all readers to post a public message asking God to bless America.
Considering all that has happened in this country for the past several years, I thought about this request for some time. I decided that I could not, in good conscience, do this. I felt this would be asking God to approve of all that is currently so wrong with our country.
As a person who cares very much about our country and its people, I would rather Americans ask God to help us find our way to a state of nationwide basic decency, compassion for others, tolerance, honesty and the “rule of law.” The resurgence and increasing incidences of public racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, white supremacy and nativism; religious hypocrisy and intolerance; right-wing fascist type militia groups’ actions, and political-based violence in our country do not deserve God’s blessings. But we can clearly use God’s help in trying to eliminate them and help heal and strengthen our nation.
A reader of my Facebook page recently commented that I should be ashamed for posting my opinion. My response to this person was as follows:
The shame I feel in this matter is that so many Americans — through their lack of information, willful ignorance or just raw anger, bias and/or hatred — treat so many of their fellow citizens in such hurtful and harmful ways. And also the shame I felt and still feel after watching many hundreds of angry, delusional followers of Donald Trump attack the Capitol Police and our Capitol building.
Knee-jerk, shallow patriotism and empty slogans might feel good to some people, but they will not solve these significant problems facing our nation.
BARRY CORRIVEAU
Marlow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.