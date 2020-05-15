I enjoyed reading the story in last weekend’s paper about Erwin Ward of Alstead (“Remembering Chief Erwin Ward: an Alstead legend”) that was written by Steve Gilbert. It reminded me that we have been deprived of his very interesting writing now for quite sometime.
I also note that it listed him as a contributor, not a staff writer in the byline. Is he no longer a full-time Sentinel employee?
I realize the challenges faced now by print media in particular. I also realize the importance for the region to have a newspaper of record. I applaud your efforts to weather the storm.
BRUCE SMITH
18 Crain Road
Surry
(Note: Steve Gilbert left The Sentinel in early March, but has agreed to tackle some new assignments on a part-time basis.)
