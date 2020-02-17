I am the son of an American patriot who offered his life in service to this nation.
Dad was a highly decorated World War II pilot whose flight squadron in the East Asian theater suffered a 40 percent casualty rate. He understood fear and he understood courage better than most. He survived, he often said, because he was a good, lucky pilot.
He was also a lifelong Republican.
I have profoundly missed my dad ever since he died some years ago, but I’ve never missed him as much as I do today. He understood that the truth of a man’s character can be found in his actions; that ignorance, cowardice and bullying are never acceptable traits in a man; and that lying is never, ever to be tolerated (as I found out a few times growing up). He did not suffer fools gladly.
I can feel the disgust dad would have had for this president. I can hear the choice words he would have used to describe Trump, and they’re not printable in this newspaper. Suffice it to say, he would have called out Donald Trump as representing all that is stupid, evil and foul in this country.
The Republican Party under Trump shows no courage, no higher calling to country, no regard for truth, no intellect, no call to the ideals of conservatism and a hypocritical appeal to fake Christianity. All that remains of the party is a lust for power at any cost, greed, and the twisted desire to stoke fear and anger in its base of rabid racists, gun-toting cowards and selfish billionaires looking for another tax cut.
This is what the GOP has become. I’m glad my dad is not around to witness it morphing into a proto-fascist personality cult. He risked his life to save America from a similarly deranged faction in 1942.
MICHAEL HAVEY
P.O. Box 116
Hancock
