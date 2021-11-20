With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I thought about all the things I’m thankful for.
I’m thankful for the rising gas prices and the rising food prices and the rising rents and rising house prices. I’m thankful for the rising oil, propane, and electric prices now that the weather is getting colder. I’m thankful for the rising car prices and used car prices.
I’m thankful for all those ships sitting offshore polluting our waters and the air we breathe. I’m thankful for all the establishments looking for workers but who never interview applicants because they rely on computer algorithms. I’m also thankful that our tax dollars support lavish lifestyles for our politicians.
Happy Thanksgiving.
PAULINE VERVILLE
Keene
