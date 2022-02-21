Since when is the pursuit of misery desirable? Since when do we allow people to do harmful things to themselves and others, and assert, they have a protected right to do that?
How does that make sense? Annually 45,000 people die from gun violence and unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die from COVID than vaccinated and boosted people, and yet, we condone these behaviors.
I thought codifying a right was to enhance peoples’ lives, not diminish or destroy them? Why isn’t the criterion your right begins where my right ends? You can exercise your right until it impinges on mine. You can have a rifle as long as you don’t use my dog for target practice.
The state has a right to impose a vaccine mandate when the evidence shows that vaccinations prevent disease. Why would we allow an individual right to jeopardize what’s demonstratively good for the group? Are freedoms absolute or relative? If freedoms are absolute, then how does that support diversity?
Those suffering the pain of death caused by COVID are the victimized group while the unvaccinated people are the protected group. Why is selfish behavior more meaningful than unselfish behavior? This is particularly painful for health care workers who have to suffer the anguish of dealing with sick and dying people constantly because the right to engage in behavior that is potentially harmful to the group is allowed. We’re not being fair to the health care workers because we’re allowing irresponsible behavior to demand of them to meet needs that are preventable and overwhelming.
Again, we’re giving privilege to selfish behavior while betraying magnanimous behavior. The health care workers know they’re being treated unfairly — that’s why they’re leaving the occupation. I don’t blame them. Do you?
