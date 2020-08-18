I don’t have a lot of foreign policy experience, but I think Donald Trump could improve our relationship with Russia by offering Vladimir Putin a honorary membership at Mar-a-Lago.
That way, Old Vladimir could sit around the dining room with all the other swells and talk about how he’s the most important leader since Lenin. Fascinating no? Donald could order Vladimir’s dinner by executive order, since that seems to be the only way he can get something done.
I don’t know that Vivacious Vladimir goes in much for golf or tennis, though. Seems like I’ve seen pictures of him bare-chested on a horse in the Arctic cold, wrestling bears and that sort of stuff. He would probably see golf and tennis as sissy stuff and Donald certainly is not going to take off his shirt, for — like his tax returns — there’s more there than he wants us to see.
Vladimir would do well at the poker table, though. He’s got a great poker face, which he’s shown by negotiating with Trump and pretending to take it seriously.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
