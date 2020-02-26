As an environmental advocate since graduating college with an environmental science and policy degree, I believe that opponents of Gov. Chris Sununu who claim he is not leading on climate change are not being truthful about his record. From my perspective, Gov. Sununu has taken more action on climate change than any other New Hampshire governor.
Sununu renewed New Hampshire’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, has spearheaded the effort to bring offshore wind energy to our state, and has thrown his full support behind bills to vastly expand solar capacity. All of these renewable energy policies help combat climate change.
Beyond that, Gov. Sununu is making it easier to get gas-guzzling cars off the road by vastly expanding the number of charging stations for electric vehicles. As electric cars become more affordable, these charging stations will give drivers confidence to take the plunge to go electric.
He has also sued polluters who have damaged our environment and he signed legislation to ban offshore drilling on New Hampshire’s Seacoast. These are important wins for both the environment and climate.
Recently, Gov. Sununu lobbied Congress to fully fund the Land Water Conservation Fund, which has been investing in our nation’s green infrastructure for over half a century through protecting and filtering drinking water, increasing coastal resiliency and supporting carbon sequestration.
If Democrats want stopping climate change to be a bipartisan issue, they should stop making it partisan and give Gov. Sununu some of the credit he is due.
KRISTI A. OWENS
278 Upper Troy Road
Fitzwilliam
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.