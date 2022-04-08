Recently, I have spent time in several of New Hampshire’s elementary schools and middle schools. Let us look past needing counselors and mental health professionals to deal with the pandemic responses. Take time out of classes to be outdoors, utilizing that time for academics, so meeting state requirements.
Math can use a tape measure to calculate size of triangles and rectangles by using all students or sections of the class. Science can use binoculars to find different birds, listen to bird calls for categorizing and gathering bird feathers and observing clouds for types. Reading and writing can do poems and works individually and as a group. Choose an assistant teacher and adviser by pulling name tags, for greater student involvement.
Students can design new school buildings by observing outside features. New land layout projects will use math, science and writing skills. Having lunch outside some of the time will make it more than an academic endeavor.
Our children and young people need more physical release of energy. Why not cut a few minutes from each class or block class so students can be outdoors, even if using those minutes to do an academic task?
Running out energy can be done with games that are based in math, science or writing about it afterward. This approach can work for high school students, too: academic achievement accomplished with part of study time encased in the outdoors.
When weather is not cooperative planning the next outside project will give incentive preparing for the next adventure.
