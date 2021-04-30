What a bunch of arrogant self serving people Americans are.
We are currently engaged in a nationwide policy of shaming healthy people into getting the COVID vaccine. Invariably, while we are promoting this pompous policy, hundreds of millions of at-risk people worldwide don’t have access to the vaccine.
Americans should be ashamed. If you haven’t noticed, this is a worldwide “pandemic.” Give my vaccine to somebody who truly needs it.
TOBY TOUSLEY
Keene
