Regarding the vaccine:
Last Friday right after 8 a.m., I went online, filled out registration, received an answer that I was accepted, to receive appointment notice soon. Nothing.
Monday, I called 211, spoke with a person; yes, I was accepted, would receive appointment notice soon.
Checked email, regular and spam several times each day. Nothing.
Wednesday morning, I contacted my primary physician, was told to call 211; nope, done that twice.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, no appointment. Are other people having the same problem? Did it finally get resolved? If it did, how did they do it?
ELEANOR BALL
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.