The recent article by Tim Goodwin (“Area businesses say supply chain woes a disruption,” Oct. 2) brought a national issue to the front door for many families in our region.
While supply chain issues have long been a NIMBY (not in my backyard) issue, going to stores for items that are not on our shelves will surely disappoint us. Or, as in my own case, waiting ten months for a bedroom night table delivery as part of a set — because of a materials or production backlog. We are all feeling these effects.
While patience is a good watchword, we should take action to encircle our own lives and businesses with preparation to minimize these effects. For example, if a business has a primary supplier that provides fair pricing and good services, that business should look for secondary and tertiary suppliers, just in case. They can periodically order from these suppliers to test deliverables and to also support that supplier’s own sales.
For families, it’s more than just stocking up on toilet paper and other household goods. It’s prioritizing what you may need in the long term, but acting much sooner. For example, if you have a roofing issue or need a new pool liner, you should reach out sooner to those businesses to get onto their schedules. Having your chimney cleaned in the fall could now be scheduled in the spring, just in case.
In communities, discussions among civic leaders is placing heightened emphasis on prioritizing activities and events — with greater considerations for lead times and resources. Budgets are certainly being affected for all parties as scarcity brings the increase of pricing for materials, workmanship, transportation and services.
Business continuity professionals help companies to continue their operations. No one wants a business to go out of business and all businesses need to know what questions to ask — in all directions — to ensure that they are doing all that they can to prosper. When businesses fail, families are affected and when families are affected, communities suffer. It’s a tenuous cycle being accelerated by the impacts of COVID-19.
In summary, the best thing that we can all do is to look a little outside our comfort zone and line up alternative sources. Buy some extra toilet paper or cans of soup; engage another dairy supplier for your coffee shop; or, expedite another activity today, not next month. Just in case.
RALPH PETTI
West Chesterfield
(This writer is a certified risk manager in business continuity, disaster recovery, and governance risk and compliance.)
