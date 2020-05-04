I hereby propose “The Keene, New Hampshire, 11K Red Long Johns Race.”
2020 has been a year with little or no humor. Even our spring weather has a certain Yankee grumpiness. Maybe the city of Keene should consider a new, just for the fun of it, annual event.
Suggestion: Take the fact that red long johns originated in Keene. I heard the story on WKBK. A manufacturing error at a Keene textile mill resulted in an enduring fashion. Have a foot race. All runners wear red long johns. The bright thermal underwear should enliven the runners and the spectators.
When the leaves are changing color in the fall would be a good season. Instead to the standard 10K distance, make it 11K so runners focus on enjoying themselves and forget their stopwatches.
A few hundred red long johns running through town should make most local Yankees smile. And, a herd of red long johns crossing the finish line at the site of the old mill might put Keene in a good light on the national evening news.
JACK FITZPATRICK
P.O. Box 877
Walpole
