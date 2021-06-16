My heart is breaking tonight. Your community lost an incredible gentleman this week and my little company, Thanet House Books, would not be where it is today without his generous help.
George Corrette worked for and later became co-owner of Pathway Book Service in Keene, a wonderful company that stores some of the books we publish. When an order comes in from Amazon or a book store, they pack ’em up and ship ’em out.
But George knew SO MUCH MORE about the book industry and how the whole distribution chain functioned outside of the digital marketplace. Any time I needed to know something about book stores or distribution or transporting books from shipping containers in China, he was always the cheery voice on the other side of the phone. Sometimes he had the answer, sometimes he would spend some time researching and get back to me. But he always made the time.
George was a paragon of patience with this baby publisher who was totally confused by the ins and outs of an industry that likes to keep its secrets. When I learned he passed away suddenly this week, I wished I had made the trip to Keene one more time to see him.
He was always humble, but I hope his family and friends know just how important he truly was to those he served every day.
JULIE ANNE EASON
Garner, N.C.
