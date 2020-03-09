In responding to the recent editorial in The Sentinel (“A step too far,” Feb. 28) I would like to clarify the proposal for Holocaust and genocide education in New Hampshire.
This is an initiative that has bipartisan support and numerous sponsors in the N.H. Senate. Gov. Sununu is currently visiting schools with survivor Kati Preston to emphasize the importance of Holocaust and genocide education. Many schools and teachers already teach the subject as it fits importantly into preexisting standards and curricular objectives.
The goals of holding humanity to a higher standard and seeking human dignity and freedom from atrocity weaves itself inseparably into the American ideal and dream. Those of us supporting the bill are keenly aware of New Hampshire’s strong tradition of local control and unfunded mandates. In this case, neither are an issue. Each district may choose from many excellent curriculum that are free and we are able to provide training and support. The curriculum is not an “add on,” but an enhancement to what is already being provided.
One cannot teach World War II without including the Holocaust — both as German policy that shaped and was shaped by the realities of the war and the American encounter with the horror at “liberation.” As a thriving democracy we must continue to confront the questions raised by the Holocaust and crimes of mass atrocity. In April 1945, Gens. Eisenhower, Bradley and Patton witnessed the evil of the Ordruf-Nord concentration camp just liberated by the 4th Armored Division. They were overwhelmed. Eisenhower then stated, “We are told the American soldier does not know what he is fighting for. Now, at least, he will know what he is fighting against.”
That is the essence of American education.
THOMAS WHITE
86 Colonial Drive
Keene
(This writer is coordinator of educational outreach at the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.)
