The reality of bigotry and prejudice, as well as of atrocity and genocide, is not an alternative fact such as creationism. And to suggest that our education cannot afford to address issues that lead to mass atrocity and genocide, especially when the cost of doing so is so slight, is pitiful.
In our country today, toxic politics and attacks on diversity — e.g., religious, ethnic, sexual — are undermining efforts that began in the 1960s to give voice to the voiceless. Education that focuses on the Holocaust and genocide aims to create space for diversity; it seeks to connect us as human beings by opposing those who hope to divide us into artificial tribes; it demonstrates above all what happens when diversity is denied. There is an urgency in 2020 to respond to issues in our society and political culture that threaten to put everyone’s freedom at risk.
This is a political issue, but it’s not a partisan one. When adolescents read the memoirs of people who survived the Holocaust or some other genocide, they invariably ask “how did such an atrocity happen?” The answer, it must be said, is not that there are so many evil people out there — although there are certainly some evil people. It is, rather, there are far too many good people who remain silent, desensitized, disconnected from one another, atomized.
Therein is the reason evil happens; therein is why this bill is important. It aims to punch holes in that silence. When we as Americans fail to care about what happens to other people, whether in our own society or elsewhere in the world, we’ve crossed a dangerous threshold that will ultimately undermine our own freedom and security. Holocaust and genocide education removes boundaries and opens students to nuance. And nuance is beautiful.
In the end there is no “us versus them”; there is no “other”; there is only our collective humanity, “we.” Ironically, it may require a viral pandemic to teach us this truth.
C. PAUL VINCENT
(This writer is co-interim director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.)
