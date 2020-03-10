The dismissive editorial (“A bill to mandate genocide education is well-intentioned, but ill-advised,” Feb. 28), misses the point and ignores the reality on the ground.
One would think that teaching the lessons of the Holocaust in schools would be a given in the United States. After all, it is an essential component in learning about world history, the rise of fascism, World War II.
Shockingly, the data tells a different story. According to a study released in January, two-thirds of American millennials do not even know what Auschwitz is. The research also revealed that knowledge of the genocide that killed 6 million Jews during World War II is rapidly fading among American adults, especially those between the ages of 18 and 34. As Holocaust survivors age, there are fewer opportunities for students to hear their powerful testimonies, such as from New Hampshire’s Kati Preston. Legislators who care about the future are taking notice and taking action.
Learning about the Holocaust and lessons of unchecked anti-Semitism and hatred is one of the best ways to fight prejudice and discrimination, and to help ensure that genocide and such atrocities never happen again. The bill rightly focuses on middle and high school students, Senate Bill 727, ensuring that they understand the past as they build the skills and knowledge to stand up and speak out in the future.
It is a lesson about how antisemitism and bigotry can run amok even in a democratic country. By looking back, these lessons can secure the future for everyone. It is an opportunity for students to learn about democracy and the core values that represent the Granite State. And there are many resources available to educators at no cost to support their development of genocide education, including those at the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State and through ADL. These resources will assist teachers with fulfilling the new requirements while still allowing them the flexibility to teach their students as they see fit.
New Hampshire has an opportunity to ensure that its youngest residents learn respect for differences, understand where prejudice can lead, and the fragility of democracy. This bill isn’t just about good intentions; it’s about making a difference, including raising citizens who recognize attacks on democratic principles and know how to confront them. Such action is warranted and deserves nonpartisan support.
