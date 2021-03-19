An open letter to Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc:
Dear Gen. Bolduc,
I am writing this letter to ask you to please consider running as an independent in your contest with Sen. Maggie Hassan. There are currently two independent senators in the U.S. Senate, so you know it can be done successfully.
As an independent, you would be able to do what all senators should do: Make your decisions based solely on whether the bill is good or bad for New Hampshire. Plus, after the way the N.H. Republican Party treated you last year, favoring the Colorado carpetbagger over the military hero from Stratham, I would think that you would be as disgusted with them as I am!
Also, it wouldn’t exactly hurt your stellar reputation to no longer be associated with the party that still supports the guy most responsible for the events of Jan. 6.
Whether you decide to leave or stay with the Republicans, you have my vote because of that stellar reputation and resume. But you might just pick up more votes if you don’t have to possibly spend money campaigning against Gov. Sununu in the primary, and don’t allow Sen. Hassan to spin the GOP’s tepid response to Jan. 6 against you.
Best regards,
JOE LEVESQUE
Alstead
