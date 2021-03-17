Good morning. Thank you for your coverage of town elections for offices etc.

I hope you will consider: The very word “selectman” or “selectmen” is sexist by definition. In Harrisville, we have a select board, where we invite townspeople to run regardless of their gender identification. Harrisville happens to have two women on its select board. I am fortunate to be one of them.

I hope in the future, you will consider gender-neutral assignments to all town offices. Consider reporting on select board elections and operations for all of our towns.

Best,

KATHY SCOTT

Harrisville