I heard Alan Keyes, a black American, speak in Montpelier, Vt., when he ran for president. A major point he made was “equal rights for races” cannot be equated with “equal rights for lifestyles.” Some lifestyles are good, some aren’t. Lifestyles develop from choices; race is genetic.
We are causing children and society problems when our society and educational system promote ideas that go against our own created nature. One such idea is gender. When a boy cannot be assured he’s a boy or a girl she’s a girl, we cause confusion, harm and sometimes destruction.
Gender isn’t a matter of public opinion or personal choice. Science observes created things and records how they function. We need take account of what creation reveals. When species mate, they do so with their own species. Our chromosomes reveal what gender we are. If we can’t discern that way or any other way, we can through observation. Male and female genders have similarities for we are the same species: mankind. Yet genders have differences. starting at the structural level.
Since coming to know the Lord Jesus, the Word through whom everything was created, did I see and start turning from going my ways to go His. It’s no game going on. He played none to uphold justice to regain as many as will head and follow. He paid what was needed to redeem us. Believers are His children learning to walk with Him. There is no attaining to God. He’s God’s Word who became one of us to regain us. He is Emmanuel. He is here, yet we need trust Him! This time of year we’re brought to remember His resurrection.
After Vietnam, I sought to know if there’s any meaning to life or was life, what Camus thought, “an absurd life.” Thankfully I came to know the One who is truth. Only in Scriptures, not in any other religion or book I’ve read, is death revealed as an enemy: “The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.” — 1 Cor. 15:26
Jesus submitted to death to save us. He who is life bore death to defeated death. He rose whole — spirit, soul, and body. He’s returning! Have a blessed Easter!”
