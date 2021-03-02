Merrick Garland deserves our support for U.S. attorney general. In my memory there hasn’t been a more qualified person. And given the challenges to our democracy, there has never been a better person to fit the time.
Merrick led the U.S. government’s cases against the Unabomber and the Oklahoma City bombers in the 1990s. He rose to judgeship on the Federal Appeals Court and chief justice in Washington, D.C., often the place of case adjudication prior to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Merrick holds close his immigrant family ties. He demonstrates his value for freedom and liberty, for justice and humanity. Merrick’s life is one of hard work, commitment and humility.
When my family moved outside Chicago, our backyard neighbors were the Garland family. Merrick and my younger brother Gary were good friends. Even from two years ahead of them, I saw how Merrick was exceptional among exceptional people. His mother chaired the school board for many years, setting high expectations. His father operated an in-home printing business, working long hours to satisfy his customers. Fast forward through a scholarship-supported Harvard undergraduate education and law school, Merrick has always stood out.
Despite the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate not hearing his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, over the past four years Merrick has not shirked public service serving as chair of the executive committee of the Judicial Conference of the United States. He’s presented on constitutional challenges of our time to N.H. Institute for Civics Education and he’s been tutoring at a Washington, D.C., city elementary school.
His 40 years of experience in the Justice Department and in federal courts are strong qualifications. But for me, it’s Merrick’s integrity and intellect that assure me he can provide leadership to restore independent and equal justice to the highest levels of our country’s law enforcement branch.
JAY KAHN
Keene
