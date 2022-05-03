Political interference confirmed! I am glad to see that at least one government agency is doing its job: The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), in its recent report to Congress, documents that the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control), NIH (National Institutes for Health) and ASPR (Assistant Secretary for Preparedness & Response) have been compromised during the pandemic by allowing political interference.
In its 37-page report (www.gao.gov/products/gao-22-104613), the GAO issued a warning that American federal agencies that have managed the pandemic public policy response (including vaccine and drug development) don’t have any mechanism to stop political interference. They also don’t have reporting mechanisms for whistleblower allegations involving political interference. Furthermore, despite the leadership of these agencies denying political interference, the GAO investigation found multiple examples of such.
This means that lies and misinformation from our powerful health agencies have been allowed to guide us, instead of facts and truth. This is a massive failure of Congress to supervise these agencies.
And it is a strong indictment of the mass media who have unquestioningly supported the pronouncements of the health agencies. Finally, it shows how mistaken the efforts of big government, in league with big corporations, are in controlling information by heavy censorship.
Just last week we saw the latest proposal for a national “Disinformation Governance Board” (aka Ministry of Truth). This is both unscientific and anti-democratic in the extreme.
Doing their own independent research, about half of the population has already come to the conclusion that our health agencies are doing PR for Big Pharma and are utterly failing to serve the public. Please read this Trial Site News article detailing the malfeasance: https://bit.ly/3vx9BEz.
Now it’s time for everyone to become active: demand a congressional investigation!
