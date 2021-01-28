Shame on you for promoting gambling literally in a college town by advertising it on the front page of your paper (“Owner of new casino bets on Keene’s entertainment scene,” Jan. 22). And shame on the licensing board members allowing it.
This is a college town. A gambling facility out of town, maybe, but literally in downtown where 18-year-old college students or any 18-year-old can literally walk to a facility where they can gamble is the epitome of recklessness. The legal age for drinking is 21, for heaven’s sake, and allowing 18-year-olds to work in a facility that has the potential to encourage an addiction is a horror.
If this gets published and any one of your readers having read your article feels the same way, I would be willing to stand in the cold to join a petition forbidding such a facility in the city. I have never written a letter to the editor page before, but I feel so strongly about this issue. I would be more than happy for you to forward any feedback or replies of like-minded people to me.
ANNE BAKER
Keene
