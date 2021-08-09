Freedoms are not absolute but relative. In times of normalcy, individual choice is to be celebrated, however, there are conditions when rights should be sacrificed for the greater good.
When we are threatened with an existential phenomenon like war or a pandemic, for the sake of the community at large, the individual right should be suspended for the benefit of all. The graveness of the threat requires us to act in concert rather than individually.
Hopefully it is only temporary until we go back to routine. The Second World War generation understood this, but I don’t think it has happened since.
We won’t be free of the virus until we all work together and give the virus no place to go. Those that cling to their individual right to choose will enjoy that freedom until they get sick.
JACK COEY
Keene
