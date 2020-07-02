People are making a huge deal about how masks impinge on their “freedom.” I think it was Jonny Rotten or Sid Vicious who said: “You think you live in a free country, try urinating on a counter top at a diner.”
I think we can all agree we don’t want that level of “freedom.” We all have freedom to keep and bear arms, but we can’t go into a school or theater or country western concert or gay bar or church and shoot people.
You can smoke cigarettes. But you can’t light up in the market or restaurant or any public building. You’re free to kill yourself with cigs and die blind, impotent and gasping for breath. But you’re not free to cause someone else’s death.
When you go without a mask, you’re spraying other folks with millions of microscopic “bullets,” potentially killing them.
STEFAN ZIELONKO
103 Brattleboro Road
Hinsdale
