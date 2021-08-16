Free speech/thought are under the greatest assault since the founding of our nation. I write only because what I experience is free of delusion, and deserves to be read before all eyes and ears turn away for fear, the threat of which I, too, suffered for weary years before the stifling of my voice and breath became unbearable. In homage to His role in “Patch Adams,” it’s up to you to decide whom or what there is to fear.
Keene police have refused numerous times to allow me a written statement. The Manchester police allowed me one, then denied its existence when the Department of Justice “examined” the evidence of the assault on my liberty. I’m what has come to be known generally as a “targeted individual.” Our plight is shrouded with misinformation and misunderstanding, as many of us are less than exemplary models of our plight; however the experience is crushing, dehumanizing, and drives many to suicide, institutions, substance dependence. As free Internet wanes, the age in which knowledge has maximally increased so also departs, and we head down by the river to preserve a third edition “Fahrenheit 451.”
Our homeless shelters and rehabs are under the greatest assault, as sadists and sycophants are flooding the forces who serve us less fortunate and sick. We don’t want pity nor to stir up paranoia to feed the darkness and its dedicants; just bring the unaware to grasp the severity of the war against life, liberty, blessedness and to be seen in the light we deserve to be seen in. One of nobility, a face of kindness in the shining sun toward each other as the words of our teachers command.
Foremost disturbing are disciples of leechcraft who steal seats in our church pews to drive us out wherever we go, and the staggering displays of threatening demeanor and props toward our families in businesses. I’m NOT without proof; only the lack of anyone interested in seeing or acknowledging it in anything more than a double entendre.
Were the Hebrew letters taught in grammar school, nearly all would not be swayed or swoon under manufactured and generated synchronicities, nor would they elect if it were possible, believe the delusion of the lie, nor be held captive to silence when all fates have changed, and very little Hope remains lest it be in our voices. “Do not go gentle into that goodnight.”
STEPHEN ARTHUR HESS
Keene
