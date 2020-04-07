The libertarian group Free Keene has announced that it will ignore social distancing. No one should be surprised. The Granite Free State groups appear to be very self-centered and unconcerned about their communities.
The state motto for them seems to be “Live Free and Die (and take many innocent bystanders along with you).”
They want to take over our towns, cities and our state through small-group activism, hoping voter apathy will give them the edge they need. They are opposed to regulations, laws and taxes ... except, of course, the ones they like. What a wonderful state we would have if we all only obeyed the laws we personally liked!
At a time when community spirit is needed more than ever and concern for our neighbors is paramount, the Free Staters are more concerned with ideological purity and their selfish goals. If you care about your fellow citizens, make sure you don’t let apathy keep you from the polls. Your votes are needed.
RICHARD BACKUS
24 Labree Road
New Boston
