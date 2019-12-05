Our homegrown socialist superstars like to hold up Sweden as a model for America, but Sweden fuels its somewhat wider safety net with rapacious capitalism. This omission is revealing. “Democratic” socialists want people to vote for an end to the free-enterprise system. Their claim is that capitalism has failed us and must be eliminated and replaced with something else — presumably a “better” version of socialism yet to appear.
Crony capitalism and the dominance of corporations — Borg-like entities that don’t exactly stand for individualism — have obscured this, but the dynamic also begs a deeper question: How much culture, and how much social progress, would America have without capitalism and the free-enterprise system upon which it still relies? It’s hard to imagine the sexual revolution, rock ’n’ roll, hip hop or the best of the movie industry without a reliance upon Western individualism and the capitalism that has allowed it to thrive, however imperfectly.
Leftists and social conservatives have much in common. Neither can get what they want out of the free-enterprise system, which not only allows individuals to out-distance the majority, but also provides a means with which to contest and update traditions that both hold dear. In this confused atmosphere, it becomes difficult to discuss incremental, humane changes to the social structure — like raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour — without attaching it to some wider agenda; an agenda that is distinctly illiberal and rather un-American in nature.
Rather than continue to push the binary two-party pendulum further right or left, it’s time for more of us to return to the classic liberal tradition that both makes America great, and allows it to improve. The smallest and most vulnerable minority is the individual — whether that individual is a nonviolent offender suffering from systemic racism in our prison system, or a free citizen alienated by the increasing polarization of an ideological gridlock that leaves little room to think clearly.
The idea that a more bureaucratic, less individualistic system — a more progressive corporatism — is better suited to tackle climate change is a mystical conviction. One will still be dealing with individuals, imperfect technologies and inefficient (or overbearing) government oversight.
The loss of faith in the individual to navigate, and participate in, social change without losing themselves is really a loss of reason.
LUKE BUCKHAM
283 Pearl St.
Keene
