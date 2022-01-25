The “This Shouldn’t Happen” headline on the front page of the Jan. 15-16 Keene Sentinel says it all. It is literally a crime that inside Cheshire Medical’s intensive care unit it is so bad due to COVID that Dr. Robert Westlake, the medical director of pulmonary critical care at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Health affiliate, said, “It’s worse. Way worse. The volume, the intensity is way worse … I’ve never seen anything like [this] in my career.”
Yet, if you were to talk with many preteens, teens, college age students and even acquaintances of mine in their 50s and 60s, you would find out that their view of the virus our country is facing is that it is nothing to be too concerned about! This is thanks to the way that these people are getting their news (obviously not from reliable sources like The Sentinel, PBS News Hour, the Mayo Clinic, etc.). Does everybody remember when we were repeatedly told that it was a hoax by our last president? His many lies about the virus that followed led to 400,000 Americans losing their lives to COVID by the time Trump left office. By that February, more Americans had died of COVID than all the Americans that had died in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined (Associated Press, Feb.2, 2021). Yet, I still hear from preteens that it is a “hoax.” These children are obviously getting their information from uninformed adults.
You have a responsibility as an adult to be informed. Get your information from trusted sources and not just what you happen to scroll on the Internet of fake “scientists” and fake anecdotes. Fox News and many sources on the Internet are funded by huge multinational corporations that fear losing their disproportionate share of American dollars. These lies fueling COVID are because they have a big interest in keeping Democrats out of office because Democrats advocate giving our citizens adequate education, health care, clean water, clean air, infrastructure, childcare, etc. The vast majority of Americans do not benefit from the gigantic wealth disparity that exists in the U.S. It is literally a crime.
If you do the research, the difference of what the wealthiest make in the U.S. compared to what our “middle class” makes is intense. And it is getting worse, way worse.
