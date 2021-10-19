I’ve not titled letters; I assumed or was told the paper did. The Sentinel does a good job titling letters, except my last letter (Sept. 27). The Sentinel put, “Again, UN observers are controlling city voting.” My letter wasn’t saying that.
I sought to alert people, including city officials, of the U.N.’s involvement in U.S. and worldwide elections before our upcoming elections. The U.N. isn’t controlling voting, but they’re deeply involved where they shouldn’t be. I didn’t know why the U.N. oversaw Keene’s voting machine, or if our officials were aware of the U.N. and one-world government plans and methods. I was encouraging voting at polling booths, where the U.N. probably isn’t as involved.
After Vietnam, I had state schooling (Keene State undergraduate, University of Vermont graduate). In the 1980s I sent The Sentinel a series of short letters for printing, explaining what’s taught teachers, in required books, developing the U.N.’s plans.
I recently awoke hearing a youngster crying out with thankful joy entering a school bus. It caused me to reflect on a National Geographic article seen 35-plus years ago: pictures of a sperm’s union with an egg, such an explosion of light. The pictures were stunning, glorious and wonderful. “In Him was life and light was the life of men (mankind)”.
Our nation’s founders had it right: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are …” Self-evident: (Romans.1:19-20) “Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of Him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead.”
Before the Declaration of Independence existed, a common slogan was, “We hold … life, liberty, and property” not “… pursuit of Happiness.” They’d endured English businessmen’s plan of “a collective community pot,” a socialistic — communist concept. It failed miserably.
Businessmen then gave families their own property to work and use how they thought best. This produced wonderful results as people developed positive attitudes; much produce was sent to British businessmen, a personal wholeness, and community cohesiveness. The founders weren’t perfect in knowledge, thoughts or ways but they were growing with faith in one who was. They founded our nation on His truths.
Sincerely,
Gary Beauchesne
Keene
