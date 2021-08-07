Hmm ... Just watched a news clip of a school principal outside of an Atlanta, Ga., public school telling male students to remove their hats as they entered their school. However, it was OK not to wear a face mask as they entered that school in a current high COVID-19 transmission community.
Think about that. I guess wearing a hat is an egregious threat to health, public safety and not a “my personal rights” problem, but wearing a mask is a personal freedom affront against freedom?
About 72,000 kids contracted COVID this past week. I wonder how many hat-related health/public safety issues we had last week?
Those without a true medical reason to non-vaccinate or wear a mask during a pandemic are the problem.
Oh, by the way, take off your hat when you enter a building and wear shoes in stores.
DANIEL BISACCIO
Troy
