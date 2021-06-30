Although, I believe Mike Blair and I are on the opposite side of the political fence, I agree with him that Jay Kahn’s proposal to require that all New Hampshire high school seniors fill out the FAFSA as a graduation requirement borders on the absurd. This is a really bad idea!
As a former 20-year high school school counselor, you cannot mandate this. Please leave this job to high school counselors, senior high school students and their parents.
For the most part, the FAFSA is an exercise in futility. If you belong to the lower-middle, middle or upper-middle class, there is very little federal aid for you, except loans. Maybe a student will get some supplemental federal grant money in their package as well, that will enable them to buy a few books. Only the poorest of the poor receive Pell monies and that is quite paltry.
There is no link that says by making seniors fill out the FAFSA, “poof” more kids will apply to college. The 20 percent gain that Louisiana professes due to mandating that seniors fill out the FAFSA raises the obvious question: Twenty percent of what? 10 kids? 100 kids? What? This is a meaningless number.
Colleges do use some of the FAFSA information to divvy out “in house” monies (scholarships, grants, loans, etc.) and New Hampshire school districts use some of this information for local scholarships. There are good reasons why some qualified students hold off applying to college. The big one is the exorbitant price tag vs. will my diploma help me obtain a livable paying career?
Thirty-40 years ago, there was federal grant money, but that is all gone now. It’s loans and we all know the devastation that this has incurred on students and their families. New Hampshire ranks dead last in state aid to higher education. How about moving the needle to 49th place?
Mr. Kahn, you’re barking up the wrong tree.
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
