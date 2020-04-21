Donald Trump seems annoyed that congressional Democrats, in the interest of national health and safety, are seeking to promote voting by mail in these extraordinary times.
And why annoyed? Listen to the man himself: “They had things — levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
So let’s help coronavirus suppress November voting to keep the Republicans in. Let’s make our elections a sham. Let’s destroy American democracy. And let’s be shamelessly blatant about it.
The fallen heroes in Arlington National Cemetery must be spinning in their graves to see the government “of, by and for the people” they died for so brazenly trashed by traitor Trump.
Perhaps it’s already too late to throw him out in November.
JOHN K. HERPEL
P.O. Box 35
Acworth
