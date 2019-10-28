Having lived in Keene for over 35 years and representing Keene for 10 years in the state Senate, I know how important good city leadership is to the people of Keene.
I am very excited that my friend Mitch Greenwald is running for mayor because he is the experienced leader that the city of Keene needs today.
Mitch has been a thoughtful, hard-working and committed city councilor for many years serving the people of his community. He has been able to bring people together to solve problems balancing fiscal responsibility with progressive ideas.
He understands the role of City Hall for the large community but at the same time recognizes the importance of assisting the needs of individuals, which he has proven time and time again.
As well, I have known Mitch and his family personally for many years and I know that his priorities have been and will continue to be to make Keene a city where families and children can be safe, thrive and enjoy a very special quality of life.
I enthusiastically endorse Mitch Greenwald for mayor. He is the absolute right person for the job. You can count on Mitch!
Make sure you vote on Nov. 5.
Sincerely,
MOLLY KELLY
130 Silver Road
Harrisville
