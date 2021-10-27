I am grateful for the thoughtful editorial on qualified immunity (Oct. 20). I think that The Sentinel is entirely correct in suggesting that a police force better educated as to the proper way to interact with citizens without violating their constitutional rights should be of highest priority.
However, as long as police are immune from consequences for such violations, claiming that they were ‘ignorant” of proper police behavior, then is no incentive for police to better educate themselves. If you want to incentivize better police training, then remove their immunity for harming citizens based upon “poor training.”
PAUL BERCH
Westmoreland
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House and serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules.)
