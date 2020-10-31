One year ago this month, Joe Biden tweeted, “We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security.”

Now the U.S. has the dreadful distinction of leading the world in coronavirus deaths. Sadly, in this category we “win” by a landslide. I am no expert, but like Biden, Dr. Fauci, and all infectious disease leaders, I believe in following the science. Attempting to achieve herd immunity will not improve our lot.

I have already cast my vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. I urge you to do the same for the sake of our community, our country, and our democracy. We can and we must do better.

BETH CALDWELL

27 Langley Road

Keene