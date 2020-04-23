Food security is defined as “the state of having reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.” When you look at how we measure up here in the Granite State, it’s a good news/bad news issue.
First the good news. New Hampshire consistently ranks at the top of the list for direct sales between farms and consumers. Which means just about wherever you live in New Hampshire, you can probably find a local farm to provide for some of your needs, even when the supermarket aisles are picked bare. As an added bonus, when you spend money at them, that money stays in the community. That’s a bigger issue now than ever before given the cratering economy.
Now the bad. In New Hampshire, we consume far more food than we produce. That’s a weakness that’s easily overlooked during good times. But now, in the midst of a pandemic and economic crisis, that weakness may well become more serious as supply chains are stressed.
For families on the financial edge or the homeless, and there are already more of both, and for our older or immunocompromised neighbors who can’t go out, food security is front and center. So what can we do? Here’s a couple suggestions:
Shop at local farms — our farm store has seen increased traffic lately, despite having closed the retail space and accepting only pre-orders for pick up;
Join a CSA — this is the time of year they’re getting ready to plant crops, so don’t miss out;
Plant a garden — admit it, you have the time;
Donate your abundance to a food pantry or soup kitchen — hoarding has reduced the donations that food pantries depend on for donations;
Volunteer — if you are healthy, young and able, reach out to your local organizations that work in this field — many are dependent on retirees for volunteers, exactly the people who need to stay at home right now.
Long term, we need more farms in New Hampshire that are financially viable and able to increase production, which means mitigating climate change. And we need to think creatively about how to solve the larger issues surrounding homelessness and poverty, which are both directly tied to increasing wages. But these recommendations are things we can do now. I hope you’ll join me.
CRAIG THOMPSON
31 Clymers Drive, Harrisville
(This writer, a farmer, represents Cheshire District 14 in the N.H. House and is a candidate for Executive Council District 2.)
