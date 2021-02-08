Ken Walton’s poem “The One” (The Sentinel, Feb. 2) is a sad commentary on the current state of our nation.
The ethical, moral and spiritual values taught by Christ Jesus and others are precisely what we need most to heal our fractured nation and prevent a further slide into disunity and chaos.
To those attempting to live their lives without those values, one can only say “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
JOHN D. WYNDHAM
Peterborough
