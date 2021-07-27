The flooding of Keene’s East side comes right on schedule. The amount of rain was not excessive. In fact, it was less than the 7 inches that has hit the area in past floods, by about 2 inches. On top of that, the ground was completely dry and could soak up a lot of water, which it did.
The areas flooded have been heavily damaged by nine 100-year floods during the last 97 years, but this is not one of them. We still have plenty of time left this year to have the 10th flood in those 97 years and keep the record at nine years per 100-year flood.
An article in The Sentinel quotes Kurt Blomquist mentioning the 2015 flood, but he didn’t mention the flood of 2012 that flooded the entire east side area with an estimated 20 million cubic feet of tainted flood water for two days. The water was 4 feet deep at the Church Street-Carpenter Street intersection. One business moved to higher ground and the building on Church Street was demolished. Also flooded, with tainted flood water, was the Pat Russell recreation area. The article also mentions the downstream communities that can benefit from our retaining that much water in the Beaver Brook Watershed.
It’s possible to completely stop all the flooding on Beaver Brook by construction of a Gated Flood Control Dam just north of the Beaver Brook Falls north of Keene. The dam could hold an estimated 188 million cubic feet of flood water and provide a recreation area with mile-long skateboard, snowboard, zip lines and rock climbing.
The reason such dam is not in place falls on the EPA’s policy of rebuilding instead of preventing.
City officials can’t wait 20 years to have their application turned down. No matter what’s done to stop the flooding, it will not work.
I have additional information. If anyone is interested, contact me at maurywhitney1931@gmail.com.
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.