A shout out to the Keene Public Works and Street Department.
A city plow took out our mailbox recently. I spoke with friends: “Good luck, you’re on your own.”
I spoke briefly with Lee and then Steve at the city offices on the phone and he said he’d look into it. The next day, two city workers came and replaced the post (no easy feat — frozen ground, post in cement), reinstalled the box, cleaned up, and even put new numbers on the post. They were courteous, efficient, and competent.
Now I know where my tax dollars are going. Way to go City of Keene!
CHRIS NELSON
357 Water St.
Keene
