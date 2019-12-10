I am writing to thank the Democrats on the fiscal committee of the Legislature for making the right decision for students and taxpayers by tabling the massive charter grant coming from Washington.
As Gov. Sununu stated in his budget address and deliberations, one-time revenue should be used for one-time expenses. This is one-time grant money that commits the state for a massive long-term commitment without the needed revenue stream, which means when the grant runs out, the commissioner and advocates for this grant will come back to the Legislature for more unplanned funding.
We need to stay focused on figuring out how to sustainably fund an adequate public education for all of our students and parents.
PATRICK COGAN
P.O. Box 108
Antrim
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.