Boo! Be afraid! Be very afraid!
You mean Halloween?
No. I mean be really afraid, politically.
Oh yeah, I know, like socialism! Be afraid of socialism, right?
That’s it. But now that the richest 1 percent in the U.S. are 15 times richer than the bottom half, it’s not so scary.
Communism!
Well, Russian oligarchs and Chinese moguls give international communism a bad name. Frankly, the less about money, the better.
I got it! Boo! Gay marriage!
No good. That train left the station years ago.
LBGT ... Q?
See? You can’t even say it straight. How’s that going to work?
Alright. Trans! The trans are going to use your bathroom! Be afraid!
That’s so last year.
Alright, you tell me then.
CRT.
CRT?
Yeah. Aren’t you afraid of CRT?
I never heard about it until this year. What’s it all about?
Critical race theory.
What’s that?
Wikipedia says it’s “a body of legal scholarship ... of scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race and U.S. law and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.” That could mean almost anything, right?
That’s scary, huh? They’re actually teaching CRT in our schools?
Well, not really. But someone might mention it. They might brainwash our kids in school, and teach them slavery was awful, the great U.S. Constitution was about slavery as much as liberty, that we fought the Civil War about slavery, that after the war thousands of Black people were lynched, that in the last century many were arrested and forced to work as slave labor, that our laws allowed segregated schools until 1954, that No Child Left Behind, white Christian academies and the charter school movement are partly about allowing school segregation ...”
OK! I get it. I get that racism gets people worked up. But are you sure that’s the best way to campaign? Look at Obama. He got an actual majority of the vote, and his slogan was “Hope.”
“Hope” is for wimps. People are tired of hoping. And don’t even mention “Forward Together!” How did that work out for Hillary? You need enemies to attack in a campaign. If you don’t campaign on fear and hatred, you have to be for something popular, and then you actually have to do something for people.
Now, that’s really scary.
TIM BUTTERWORTH
Chesterfield
