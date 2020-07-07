I’d like to express both appreciation and criticism of The Sentinel.
The appreciation is for The Sentinel’s willingness to publish my June 20 letter to the editor (“Don’t believe the pandemic hype; it’s a big conspiracy”) challenging the basis for the pandemic proclamation and measures. Not every newspaper would make space for such information.
The criticism is for their choice to use the word “conspiracy” in titling my letter, as this word has long been used to invalidate and ridicule anything associated with it.
I hope I made it clear that everything I was saying was based on fact and not conjecture. That such facts are not widely known is precisely why I submitted the letter and encouraged people to research the specific claims. Everything is available online, although in today’s highly censored and disinformation-riddled environment, some of it may be difficult to find or parse.
Anyone who’s lived through or studied the Vietnam War or the 2003 Iraqi invasion should be aware of the term “false-flag operation.” In the case of Vietnam, it was the supposed attack on U.S. warships in the Gulf of Tonkin that was used as a pretext for war. For the Iraq war, it was the claims of WMDs. We now know that both were lies. Some knew this at the time and spoke up, but were drowned out by the drumbeat for war.
The official narrative, repeated endlessly by most mainstream print, television and radio news sources, was that these false claims were true. These wars ended up claiming millions of lives and costing trillions of dollars. Was anyone held accountable? No. Even after the truth comes out, few want to admit how justified dissenters and whistleblowers were to question the received narrative.
Am I saying we are living through something similar now? In my estimation, yes, but I would not want or expect anyone to take my word for it. Simply believing something because someone claims it to be so — whether such claims are from an orthodox or heterodox source — is intellectually lazy.
We must be willing to explore multiple true-but-partial perspectives, to avoid simplistic conclusions, and to update our models when new facts contradict previous theories. Only by undertaking our own honest and critical journey of investigation, and then standing up to speak the truth as we see it, can deeper truths become known. Even if it means we are subjected to dismissal and ridicule in the process.
JOHN-MICHAEL DUMAIS
10 Foster St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.