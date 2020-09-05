I’d like the voters of Cheshire County to see a side of Randy Filiault that I’ve seen serving with him as a Keene city councilor. Randy is running for treasurer because he wants to make a bigger difference in the well-being of Cheshire County residents. If elected to the role of Cheshire County treasurer, he will return to his public service roots of budget oversight. Early in his service on Keene City Council, Mayor Michael Blastos appointed him to chair the Finance, Operations, and Personnel Committee, where he served for five years.
Randy wants to add his strong voice to those of us who want to see the government of the State of New Hampshire live up to its promises to Cheshire County. One such promise is to return a legally mandated 40 percent share of the Rooms and Meals Tax codified in RSA 78:A-26 (c). So far, Concord seems absolutely fine with sending us back a mere 21 percent. Randy has been vocal about this from the moment I met him. This lack of compliance tactic is being foisted upon Cheshire County by an administration in Concord that apparently needs considerable coaxing. Frustrated members of our county government can confirm that our current state government’s behaviors ignore multiple obligations to rural New Hampshire that impact the welfare of all of us.
And yes, some key members of our Cheshire County Delegation have been pushing for the full lawful 40 percent of the Rooms and Meals Tax. However, I have to tell you that there is something special that happens with Randy Filiault gets involved.
When Randy takes up an issue, he gallops it straight toward the finish line with sincerity and authenticity. For example, he was an early champion of a mask ordinance in Keene. Despite many obstacles against the mask ordinance, Randy assumed full steeplechase mode to work with others to get it done in time for us to benefit.
That extra spirited push that Randy Filiault will bring to the lineup of our Cheshire County government will energize our renewed efforts to secure full compliance with the original intent of RSA 78:A-26 (c) by the State of New Hampshire.
RALEIGH ORMEROD
4 Monadnock Court, Keene
(This writer represents Ward 1 on the Keene City Council.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.