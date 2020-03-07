I support Shaun Filiault for the Keene Board of Education.
Shaun is homegrown and was locally educated as a global citizen. His voice and judgment on policy, curriculum, trends, and public education governance is unique and valuable.
Shaun Filiault is an education Leader. He taught for several years internationally at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, serving thousands of undergraduate students. He co-chaired the committee that overhauled the courses and curricula for degrees in the University’s School of Education. Shaun provided expert testimony to state and federal governments in Australia.
Shaun also knows how the field of public education needs to advance to meet the needs of a changing world. Policy-making and enforcement of education rights are his forte. Filiault’s legal experience brings helpful perspective for recognizing both risks and the best opportunities for breakthrough collaborations. He holds a Master of Laws from Boston University and passed the New York Bar exam. He also served as a judicial law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and was trained under the attorneys general in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Shaun Filiault is thoughtful in his approach to problem solving. He considers the big picture and the interrelationships of issues, agencies and public interest. I have observed how he seeks out perspectives from Keene civic leaders, parents, educators and other stakeholders.
Shaun Filiault cares deeply about the outcome of the school board race and the warrant articles. He has been proactively running a full grassroots campaign, including door-to-door canvassing, social media advertising, meeting with constituents and seeking council from community leaders.
He grew up in Keene, graduated from Keene High School, and worked across New England and the world. Shaun knows how Keene fits into the global community, and will bring an important perspective as we continue to create educated, informed and involved graduates who can make a difference for Keene and for the world.
RALEIGH ORMEROD
4 Monadnock Court
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.