On Jan. 5, our leadership in Concord voted in the House to approve a new congressional district map along party lines. The Republican-created map will implement the most significant changes to our congressional map in over 100 years. If passed into law, 25 percent of New Hampshire’s residents would find themselves flipping districts. My stomach is already sick from the motion.
The Democrats’ proposed map would have moved a single town. The drastic difference in approaches and push for such significant changes should make us all question whether this is a case of gerrymandering. Gerrymandering violates the moral fabric of our representative government by creating illogical district boundaries to give election power to the majority party and weakens the voice of voters.
Our congressional district map must be created party-blind. Politicians should not be designing congressional districts for future party wins. Republicans and Democrats must come together for the best interest of New Hampshire and oppose this immoral action by our elected officials.
It is the moral duty of each citizen to act now and hold our elected officials accountable. As Thomas Paine said, “A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not to be trusted by anybody.”
Contact your state representative and demand that our congressional districts be crafted in a fair and just manner. Place checks and balances upon our elected officials and hold our representatives accountable for their actions. Complacency is acceptance.
